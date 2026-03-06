China ETFs in Spotlight as Beijing Softens GDP Growth Target for 2026

In a historic shift, China has set its 2026 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at a range of 4.5% to 5%, marking its lowest official goal in decades. The announcement, made during the National People's Congress, moves away from the "around 5%" target maintained over the past three years, signaling a pragmatic acknowledgment of persistent economic headwinds.

As far as the Chinese stock market is concerned, over the past few years, it has endured significant volatility, characterized by a prolonged property sector deleveraging and regulatory resets in the tech industry.

However, 2025 marked a turning point. MSCI China Index posted gains of over 30% following aggressive stimulus measures in late 2024.

In fact, this was one of the best performances delivered by the Chinese equities, with the MSCI China Index having outperformed the S&P 500 Index and most developed markets last year.

Against this backdrop, this recent moderation in the nation’s GDP growth expectation brings Chinese stocks and, by extension, the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold them into sharper focus.

As investors might now be parsing what this "new normal" means for corporate earnings and valuations, this sets up a crucial debate for ETF allocators: whether the new official target is a cap on upside or a floor that creates room for positive surprises.

In the next sections, we will look at why Beijing trimmed its goal, how that may impact equities and ETFs, and what organizations are projecting for the nation’s equities, before zeroing in on which China-focused ETFs merit renewed attention.

Why China Softened its GDP Target?

Beijing's decision to lower its growth ambitions is a strategic response to a "grave and complex landscape." The factors leading to this moderation are multifaceted:

Structural Challenges: The economy is grappling with a prolonged property sector slump, persistent deflationary pressures (with consumer prices remaining largely flat), and local government debt stress.

External Pressures: Escalating trade tensions with the United States and a volatile global environment have weighed on export confidence.

A "Quality-first" Mindset: Policymakers are signaling a shift away from a "number-first" approach to prioritize high-quality development and a technological self-sufficiency model.

Implications for ETF Investors

For ETF investors, this pivot has several important implications. A lower, more realistic target reduces the risk of aggressive, distortionary stimulus that could create market bubbles. Instead, the focus on "quality" aligns with sectors like technology, which are driving current ETF performance.

This creates a stock-pickers' environment within ETFs. Funds heavily weighted in old-economy sectors like property and banking may face continued pressure. In contrast, ETFs focused on new-economy segments—such as the Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ), which taps into domestic consumption, or funds targeting the tech hardware and AI supply chain—stand to benefit as policy support flows into these areas.

The environment also favors ETFs that offer targeted exposure to the "autonomous and controllable technologies" and "emerging consumption trends" highlighted by institutions like the Bank of China.

Chinese ETFs in Spotlight

Despite the tempered macroeconomic outlook, the forecast for the nation’s stock market remains constructive. Institutions like Franklin Templeton mentioned in its January outlook report that consensus expectations for MSCI China 2026 earnings growth is 15%, largely driven by China’s Internet and delivery platform giants.

On the other hand, Bank of China has suggested that A-shares are entering a "long and slow-bull market," as Chinese assets are increasingly viewed not just as emerging market plays, but as high-quality assets integrated into the global tech chain.

Given this landscape, the spotlight will likely be on the following ETFs that are well-positioned to capture the themes of consumption, technology, and innovation in the current environment:

iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI

This fund, with net assets worth $6.98 billion, offers exposure to 578 large and mid-sized companies in China. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 26.3%, followed by communication (20.3%), financials (18.2%) and information technology (8.9%).

The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ

This fund, with net assets worth $167.8 million, offers exposure to 58 large and mid-cap consumer discretionary companies within the MSCI China Index. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary distribution and retail takes the first spot in this fund at 34.3%, followed by automobile and components (29.5%), consumer durables and apparel (18.1%) and consumer services (17.5%).

The fund charges 65 bps as fees.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB

This fund, with a market value worth $6.45 billion, offers exposure to 31 China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are focused on the Internet and Internet-related technology.

The fund charges 70 bps as fees.

Invesco China Technology ETF CQQQ

This fund, with a market value worth $2.78 billion, offers exposure to 158 companies that are open to foreign ownership and derive a majority of their revenues from the technology sector in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The fund charges 65 bps as fees.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ

This fund, with a market value worth $117.9 million, offers exposure to 79 companies deriving the majority of their revenues from the People’s Republic of China. From an industrial look, consumer discretionary takes the first spot in this fund at 52.1%, followed by communication services (22.3%), industrials (10%) and information technology (6.5%).

The fund charges 70 bps as fees.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.