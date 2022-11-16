China ETFs Rallying: Top Gainers Past Month

China ETFs have long been crushed due to regulators’ crackdown on various sectors, mainly the all-important technology space. The stringent COVID-related policies and lockdown as well as a crisis in the debt-laden real estate sector also weighed on the Chinese equities this year.

However, things have been changing for the better. China ETFs that were hit hard earlier in the year started to spring higher. November’s astral rebound in Chinese stocks got another boost this week as plans for a sweeping rescue package to bail out developers sent property stocks rallying. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF CHIR jumped more than 10% on Monday to reflect the benefit of that package.

Financial regulators issued a 16-point plan to improve the real estate market, with measures that range from addressing developers’ liquidity crisis to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

There has also been easing Covid controls that raised hopes about the turnaround of the economy. Frantic buying amid a fear of missing out on the rally has sent one measure of volatility in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to the highest globally, per Bloomberg. The Hang Seng China gauge has now risen about 20% from a recent low on Oct 31, which confirms the definition of a technical bull market.

Overseas investors put a net 16.6 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) into China equities via trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, the biggest purchase since December 2021. That’s on top of a net 14.7 billion yuan they purchased on Friday, per Bloomberg.

“We stay equal-weight on Chinese equities within the global EM framework,” the Morgan Stanley strategists wrote. “We continue to like select exposure to IT, materials and industrials, given their better alignment with top-down policy tailwind,” per Morgan Stanley, as quoted on Bloomberg.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few China ETFs that have gained maximum in the past month.

ETFs in Focus

Loncar China BioPharma ETF CHNA – Up 27.3% Past Month

The underlying Loncar China BioPharma Index seeks to track the performance of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of companies directly involved in the growth of pharmaceutical and biotech related industries from China. The fund charges 79 bps in fees.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF CHIH – Up 22.0%

The underlying MSCI China Health Care 10/50 Index tracks the performance of companies in the health care sector in the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF CHIK – Up 19.2%

The underlying MSCI China Information Technology 10/50 Index tracks the performance of companies in the information technology sector in the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF KURE – Up 17.1%

The underlying MSCI China All Shares Health Care 10/40 Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to track the equity market performance of Chinese companies engaged in the health care sector. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF KSTR – Up 16.6%

The underlying SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index comprises of 50 largest companies listed on the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board as determined by market capitalization and liquidity. The fund charges 88 bps in fees.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.