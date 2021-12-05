China establishes new state-owned China Logistics Group

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China formally established a new state-owned logistics group on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

CCTV said four transport and storage companies had merged to form the new company, named China Logistics Group, whose three strategic investors include the parent firms of China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, COSCO Shipping 601919.SS, and China Merchants Group.

These companies will be the minority sharehodlers in the newly-formed enterprise, it added.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Eduardo.MonteiroBaptista@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.