China Environmental Resources Maintains Stable Share Capital

November 01, 2024 — 01:42 am EDT

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. reported no changes in their authorized share capital for October 2024, maintaining a total of 3 billion shares with a par value of HKD 0.1 each, amounting to HKD 300 million. This stability in share capital may interest investors looking for steady investment opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

