China Environmental Resources Group Announces Board Structure

December 03, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting key members and their roles across various committees. The board includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, ensuring diverse governance. This strategic leadership structure could influence the company’s direction and performance in the stock market.

