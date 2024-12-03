China Environmental Resources Group Announces Board Structure

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. has announced its board of directors, highlighting key members and their roles across various committees. The board includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, ensuring diverse governance. This strategic leadership structure could influence the company’s direction and performance in the stock market.

