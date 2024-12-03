China Environmental Resources Group AGM Approvals and Changes

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. (HK:1130) has released an update.
China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their annual general meeting, including re-election of directors and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. Additionally, the meeting marked the retirement of independent non-executive director Mr. Wong Kwai Sang, leading to changes in the board committees. The company continues to maintain strong shareholder support with over 99% votes in favor across all resolutions.
