China Energy to source at least 5 million T Mongolian coking coal from Jiayou International

BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - China's Jiayou International Logistics Co Ltd 603871.SS said on Wednesday that its unit has signed agreement with China Energy Investment Corporation's affiliate to supply at least 5 million tonnes of coking coal till the end of 2026.

The materials will be shipped from Mongolia, Jiayou said in a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, adding that the agreement will be extended for another three years when expires if both parties agree.

