China Energy to source at least 5 million T Mongolian coking coal from Jiayou International

BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - China's Jiayou International Logistics Co Ltd 603871.SS said on Wednesday that its unit has signed agreement with China Energy Investment Corporation's affiliate to supply at least 5 million tonnes of coking coal till the end of 2026.

The materials will be shipped from Mongolia, Jiayou said in a statement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, adding that the agreement will be extended for another three years when expires if both parties agree.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Twinnie Siu, editing by Louise Heavens)

