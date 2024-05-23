News & Insights

China Energy Sets AGM for Financial and Director Decisions

China Energy Development Holdings Limited (HK:0228) has released an update.

China Energy Development Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s 2023 audited financial statements and reports, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. Key agenda items include the potential re-election of executive and non-executive directors, setting their remuneration, and granting the Board authority to issue additional shares. The meeting will also address special business related to the issuance mandate, which is capped at 20% of the company’s issued share capital and is subject to stock exchange rules.

