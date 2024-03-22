China energy regulator expects power output to rise 5.3% this year

By Colleen Howe

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's power generation is expected to reach 9.96 trillion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2024, according to the country's energy regulator, implying a growth rate of 5.3% on the basis of statistics bureau figures for last year.

The estimate, posted on the National Energy Administration (NEA) website on Friday, suggests growth in power generation would exceed the target for GDP growth of 5%, as improved living standards and vehicle electrification boost demand for energy.

Reflecting concerns about the system's ability to cope and potentially further boosting coal use, the regulator called for an acceleration of the building and operation of already-approved coal plants in regions where power supply is tight.

Last year, power generation grew by 6.9%, and reached a total of 9.46 trillion kWh, while the economy expanded 5.2%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) figures showed.

The signs are power demand has remained strong this year.

In January and February, power consumption was 11% higher than the same period last year, NBS data showed.

"We feel that this target is quite realistic," Rystad Energy analyst Yicong Zhu said of the 2024 power output estimate.

Analysts say extreme weather, as well as higher living standards, has added to demand by boosting air conditioning use in summer and heating in winter.

A coal industry association, the main supplier of fuel to China's power grid, forecast 5% growth in electricity generation, in line with the government's 2024 economic growth target.

The International Energy Agency forecasts a 5.1% increase in electricity demand, while the China Electricity Council expects 6% growth in demand.

Power generation and power demand, usually grow at a similar rate, although generation can exceed demand because of transmission loss, curtailment and other issues, Zhu said.

Wind and solar are expected to supply at least 17% of China's electricity in 2024, the NEA said, up from 12% in 2023 following an increase in renewable capacity last year.

The NEA estimates crude oil production will stabilise at above 200 million metric tons in 2024. Production last year increased 1.6% to 208 million tons.

Growth in China's oil production has been expected to slow as reserves become harder to tap.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Edwina Gibbs, William Mallard and Barbara Lewis)

((colleen.howe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.