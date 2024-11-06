China Energy Engineering Schedules 2024 Shareholder Meeting

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. has announced its third extraordinary general meeting for 2024 to be held on November 26 in Beijing, where shareholders will discuss the interim profit distribution plan. Shareholders registered by specific dates will be eligible to attend and vote on the proposed resolution. The meeting highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to engage its shareholders in decision-making.

