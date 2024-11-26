China Energy Engineering Offers Attractive Interim Dividend for 2024

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.125 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, payable in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.135 per 10 shares. The dividend, approved on November 26, 2024, will be distributed to shareholders on January 20, 2025, with varying withholding tax rates depending on the shareholders’ residency and applicable tax treaties. This announcement may attract attention from investors interested in the company’s financial health and dividend policies.

