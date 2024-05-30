China Energy Engineering Director Retires

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Li Shulei, a non-executive director, due to his retirement. His departure does not affect the Board’s statutory quorum but has left the Audit Committee below the required minimum membership. The company is actively seeking a replacement to comply with the Listing Rules and will update shareholders in due course.

