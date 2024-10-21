News & Insights

China Energy Engineering Corp. Reports Q3 2024 Growth

October 21, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Ltd. announced its major operating figures for Q3 2024, revealing a slight 0.69% year-on-year increase in the value of newly signed contracts within the construction and contracting sector. Notably, the traditional energy segment saw significant growth, while new energy and comprehensive intelligence energy experienced a minor decline. Overall, the total value of newly signed contracts for the year reached 988.859 billion RMB, marking a 5.03% increase from the previous year.

