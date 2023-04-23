China Energy Engineering Corp (HKEX:3996) Price Target Decreased by 7.10% to 1.40

The average one-year price target for China Energy Engineering Corp (HKEX:3996) has been revised to 1.40 / share. This is an decrease of 7.10% from the prior estimate of 1.51 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 1.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Energy Engineering Corp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3996 is 0.03%, a decrease of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 49,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,167K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,041K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3996 by 6.31% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,668K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 4,516K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares, representing a decrease of 22.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3996 by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,658K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3996 by 29.92% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 3,512K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

