China Energy Engineering Board and Committees Update

May 30, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, with Song Hailiang serving as the Chairman. Additionally, the company has established five committees, with detailed membership information indicating the roles and responsibilities of each board member across various committees such as Strategy, Nomination, Remuneration and Assessment, Audit, and Supervisory Committees.

