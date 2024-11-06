China Energy Engineering Announces Interim Dividend Details

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.125 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of December 2, 2024, and a payment date of January 20, 2025. The company has also updated details regarding shareholder approval and withholding tax for non-resident shareholders, affecting the final dividend amount received. Investors should note the exchange rate and withholding tax details, which can influence their net dividend returns.

