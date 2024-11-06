News & Insights

Stocks

China Energy Engineering Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 06, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.125 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of December 2, 2024, and a payment date of January 20, 2025. The company has also updated details regarding shareholder approval and withholding tax for non-resident shareholders, affecting the final dividend amount received. Investors should note the exchange rate and withholding tax details, which can influence their net dividend returns.

For further insights into HK:3996 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.