China Energy Engineering Announces Dividend Plan Approval

November 26, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:3996) has released an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Ltd. successfully passed a key resolution at its third extraordinary general meeting of 2024, facilitating the interim dividend payment to shareholders. The meeting saw significant participation, with over half of the company’s shares represented in the voting process. This development marks a vital step in the company’s financial strategy for the year.

