China ends ban on Australian coal - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

January 12, 2023 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - China has effectively ended a ban on Australian coal after officials in the southern province of Guangdong got the go-ahead to clear Australian coal cargoes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

The report comes a week after China's state planner allowed three central government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker to resume coal imports from Australia.

Beijing imposed an unofficial ban on coal trade with Canberra in 2020.

