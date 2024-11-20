News & Insights

China Electronics Huada Reveals Strategic Board Setup

November 20, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited (HK:0085) has released an update.

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited has announced its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board is strategically structured to oversee key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination, ensuring robust governance. This diverse leadership aims to drive the company’s growth and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

