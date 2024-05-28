China Electronics Huada Announces Auditor Change and New Director

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited (HK:0085) has released an update.

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited announced a proposed auditor change from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Mazars CPA Limited, effective post-AGM in June 2024, subject to shareholder approval. The company also appointed Ms. Huang Yaping as an independent non-executive director and member of the remuneration and nomination committee, reinforcing its commitment to strong corporate governance and expertise.

For further insights into HK:0085 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.