News & Insights

Stocks

China Electronics Huada Announces Auditor Change and New Director

May 28, 2024 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited (HK:0085) has released an update.

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited announced a proposed auditor change from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Mazars CPA Limited, effective post-AGM in June 2024, subject to shareholder approval. The company also appointed Ms. Huang Yaping as an independent non-executive director and member of the remuneration and nomination committee, reinforcing its commitment to strong corporate governance and expertise.

For further insights into HK:0085 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.