China Education Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

China Education Group Holdings Limited (HK:0839) has released an update.

China Education Group Holdings Limited reported a 17.1% revenue increase to RMB 6,579 million for the year ending August 2024, with a gross profit boost of 15.2%. The company saw a significant rise in student enrollment, especially in higher education, reflecting its enhanced educational offerings and facilities. The Board also proposed a final dividend of RMB 10.28 cents per share, underscoring its steady financial growth.

