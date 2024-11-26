China Education Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

China Education Group Holdings Limited (HK:0839) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Education Group Holdings Limited reported a 17.1% revenue increase to RMB 6,579 million for the year ending August 2024, with a gross profit boost of 15.2%. The company saw a significant rise in student enrollment, especially in higher education, reflecting its enhanced educational offerings and facilities. The Board also proposed a final dividend of RMB 10.28 cents per share, underscoring its steady financial growth.
For further insights into HK:0839 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.