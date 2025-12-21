China Education Group Holdings (SEHK:839) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 3.53

The average one-year price target for China Education Group Holdings (SEHK:839) has been revised to HK$3.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of HK$3.09 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.83 to a high of HK$4.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Education Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 839 is 0.05%, an increase of 40.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.11% to 102,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 24,627K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,806K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,398K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 839 by 1.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,982K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,850K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 839 by 2.35% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 10,216K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,922K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 839 by 8.64% over the last quarter.

