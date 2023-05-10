China, Ecuador sign free trade agreement, says Chinese commerce ministry

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China and Ecuador signed a free trade agreement on May 11, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides will create a more favourable, transparent and stable business environment for enterprises through the FTA, and further stimulate the potential of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

