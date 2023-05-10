News & Insights

China, Ecuador sign free trade agreement, says Chinese commerce ministry

May 10, 2023 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China and Ecuador signed a free trade agreement on May 11, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides will create a more favourable, transparent and stable business environment for enterprises through the FTA, and further stimulate the potential of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, the ministry said.

