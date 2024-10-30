China Ecotourism Group Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will consider re-electing directors and authorizing the board to fix remuneration. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of auditors and discuss resolutions regarding share buy-backs and the issuance of additional shares. These decisions could influence the company’s stock performance and investor strategies.

