China Ecotourism Group Gains Unanimous Shareholder Approval

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their recent annual general meeting, including financial statement approvals and director re-elections, with unanimous shareholder support. The company’s board was granted mandates to manage share repurchases and allotments, bolstering their financial maneuverability. This unified backing might signal confidence in the company’s strategic direction, potentially influencing investor interest.

