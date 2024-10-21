News & Insights

China Ecotourism Group Appoints Independent Director

October 21, 2024

China Ecotourism Group Limited (HK:1371) has released an update.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wang Anyuan as an independent non-executive director, confirming his compliance with the independence criteria set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang has no financial interests in the company or connections with its core personnel, ensuring his unbiased oversight. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance.

