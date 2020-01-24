China Eco-Materials revises filing for a $10 million IPO

China Eco-Materials Group, which makes eco-friendly construction materials in China, filed on an amendment Friday with the SEC to raise up to $10 million in an initial public offering. The company originally filed in October 2019 but was ineligible for Renaissance Capital tracking because it was not being offered on a firm commitment basis.
The Nanjing, China-based company was founded in 2019 and booked $7 million in sales for the 12 months ended August 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZGHB. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
