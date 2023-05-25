News & Insights

China Eastern will fly C919's first commercial flight on Sunday

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 25, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines, the maiden customer of the country's homegrown narrow-body jet C919, will launch its first commercial flight on Sunday, the carrier's app showed on Friday.

The first C919 commercial flight will take off under the flight number MU9191 at 10:45 a.m. Beijing Time (GMT +8) from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrive in Beijing Capital Airport at 1:10 p.m.

