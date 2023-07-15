News & Insights

Commodities
AIR

China Eastern takes delivery of second homegrown C919 jet -CCTV

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 15, 2023 — 11:28 pm EDT

Written by Yew Lun Tian for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 16 - China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS has taken delivery of a second Chinese-made C919 narrowbody jet, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday, as the first customer for the type looks to ramp up flights.

The C919 is the product of state-backed Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) which began developing the jet 15 years ago to rival the Airbus AIR.PA A320neo and Boeing BA.N 737 MAX single-aisle jet families.

COMAC delivered the first C919 to China Eastern in December and the plane completed its first commercial flight in May, which was trumpeted by state media as a symbol of China's industrial prowess and national pride.

The second C919 has the same cabin configuration as the first plane and will join it to fly the Shanghai-Chengdu route, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((luntian.yew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.