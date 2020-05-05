China Eastern Overtakes Southwest Airlines To Become Number One

(RTTNews) - China Eastern Airlines Corp. has overtaken Southwest Airlines Co. to become the world's biggest airline by number of seats.

The Chinese airline was able to become number one after the U.S. carrier grounded a large number of its flights, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide.

Southwest Airlines dropped over one million seats in the last week, which moved the airline into second position in terms of global rankings. This for the first time in history that a Chinese airline has become the largest airline in the world by seat availability.

The number of seats available globally dropped to 26.6 million this week from 109 million last year.

"Dramatic cuts are outstripping those small shoots of optimism," OAG analyst John Grant wrote in his weekly blog. "Some 270 airlines added capacity back to the tune of approximately 3.9 million seats; unfortunately, 303 airlines reduced capacity by some 5.6 million including over 1 million fewer seats from Southwest Airlines."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.