China Eastern flies second C919 jet for commercial flight - flight tracker app

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 01, 2023 — 10:40 pm EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A second C919, China's homegrown narrow-body passenger jet, has been put into commercial operation by China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS on Wednesday, according to flight tracker app VariFlight.

The flight landed in southwestern China's city of Chengdu at 10:31 a.m. local time (0231 GMT) after departing from Shanghai, data from the app showed.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

