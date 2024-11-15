News & Insights

China Eastern Airlines Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels in October

November 15, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0670) has released an update.

China Eastern Airlines reported a significant increase in its passenger and freight traffic for October 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels from 2019. The airline expanded its domestic and international routes, boosting its passenger capacity and load factor, indicating a robust recovery in the aviation sector. This growth highlights the airline’s strategic efforts to capitalize on the resurgence in air travel demand.

