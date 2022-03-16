Commodities

China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp 600115.SS on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures.

The carrier said because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."

China Eastern asked approval starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China’s Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April.

