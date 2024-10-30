News & Insights

China Eastern Airlines Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

October 30, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0670) has released an update.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited reported a 6.23% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching RMB 38,386 million, while experiencing a significant decrease of 28.18% in net profit attributable to shareholders. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges in profit generation, reflected in reduced earnings per share and a decline in return on net assets.

