China Eastern Airlines Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited reported a 6.23% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching RMB 38,386 million, while experiencing a significant decrease of 28.18% in net profit attributable to shareholders. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges in profit generation, reflected in reduced earnings per share and a decline in return on net assets.

