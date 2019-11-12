Commodities

China Eastern Airlines flight to Shanghai diverts after mechanical fault

Hong Kong newsroom Reuters
HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A flight operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd 600115.SS has diverted to an airport in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Tuesday after discovering a mechanical fault, the airline said in a statement.

Flight MU5352, en route to Shanghai from Shenzhen, landed at an airport in Nanchang at 7:21 p.m. (1121 GMT), the airline said. No one was injured.

The mechanical malfunction was discovered when the airplane was approaching Hongqing airport, one of the two major airports in Shanghai. The captain decided to land at the nearby city of Nanchang, the airline said in the statement.

The airline did not disclose how many passengers on board.

