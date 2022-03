(RTTNews) - Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) are down more than 6% in the morning trade on Monday at $17.81.

Today, one of China's major air carrier's planes, Boeing 737, with more than 130 people on board has crashed in South China.

CEA has been trading in the range of $16.80-$26.19 in the past 52 weeks.

