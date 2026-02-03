China Eastern Airlines Corporation (SEHK:670) Price Target Increased by 11.09% to 5.24

The average one-year price target for China Eastern Airlines Corporation (SEHK:670) has been revised to HK$5.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.09% from the prior estimate of HK$4.72 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.26 to a high of HK$7.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.62% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.80 / share.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Eastern Airlines Corporation. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 670 is 0.14%, an increase of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 74,983K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,940K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,238K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 670 by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,736K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,636K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 670 by 12.64% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,836K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares , representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 670 by 3.98% over the last quarter.

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund holds 5,228K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,997K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 670 by 30.11% over the last quarter.

