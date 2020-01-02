China Eastern Airlines (CEA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp., Ltd. (Symbol: CEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.09, changing hands as high as $28.30 per share. China Eastern Airlines Corp., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEA's low point in its 52 week range is $23 per share, with $42.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.20.

