News & Insights

Stocks

China East Education Expands with New Technician College

October 20, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China East Education Holdings Limited (HK:0667) has released an update.

China East Education Holdings Limited has announced the upgrade of its Anhui Wontone Senior Technical School to a Technician College, enhancing its vocational education offerings. This strategic move supports the group’s expansion in cultivating high-skilled talents and strengthens its position in the education sector. The upgrade is expected to boost student competitiveness and align educational programs with industry needs.

For further insights into HK:0667 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.