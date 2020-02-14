China eases refinancing rules to help listed firms fight coronavirus

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's securities regulator loosened its refinancing rules on Friday to help listed companies fight the coronavirus epidemic and resume production.

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator loosened its refinancing rules on Friday to help listed companies fight the coronavirus epidemic and resume production.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the new rules would make it easier for listed firms to raise additional funding.

CSRC also encouraged listed companies to introduce strategic shareholders.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters