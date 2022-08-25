Oil

China Duty Free shares tank 24% before bouncing in Hong Kong debut

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp 1880.HK shares opened down 24% in the company's Hong Kong debut on Thursday after it raised $2.1 billion.

The stock opened at HK$120 compared to its offering price of $HK158 each in the deal. The stock then bounced to reach HK$157.40, 0.4% below offering price

It is the largest share sale in the city in 2022.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI is up 1.7% in early trade on Thursday.

The company's debut was delayed until 0500 GMT after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading session was shortened due to a typhoon.

China Tourism is a major duty free network operator in mainland China, with 200 duty free stores in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Cambodia, according to its filings.

The Shanghai-listed China Tourism sold 102.76 million shares in the listing.

The company priced its shares at the upper end of the HK$143.50 to HK$165.50 range flagged when the deal was launched earlier this month. The price was about a 35% discount to the trading value of the Shanghai listed stock.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

