China drafts rules for non-bank payment industry to rein in monopolistic behaviour

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank released drafted rules on non-bank payment institutions on Wednesday, stepping up anti-trust measures to rein in monopolistic behaviors of payment firms.

The People's Bank of China can advise the state council's antitrust committee to stop the abusing the dominance for market, or even break up a non-bank payment institution, if it "severely hinders the healthy development of the payment service market," according to the rules.

