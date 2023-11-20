China drafts list of 50 real estate firms eligible for funding - Bloomberg News

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for a range of funding, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The list includes China Vanke Co 000002.SZ, Seazen Group 1030.HK and Longfor Group Holdings 0960.HK, the report added.

The list, which includes both private and state-owned real estate developers, will guide financial institutions in providing support for the sector via bank loans, debt and equity financing, the report said.

The People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

China's property crisis is seen as one of the biggest stumbling blocks to a sustainable economic recovery, with rising risks of default among private developers threatening to imperil the country's financial and economic stability.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

