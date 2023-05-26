China, DR Congo to consolidate mining cooperation -joint statement

News & Insights

China, DR Congo to consolidate mining cooperation

May 26, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will regularly evaluate mining cooperation and consolidate relevant cooperation in the long-term and mutual interests of both countries, according to a joint statement reported by Chinese state media on Friday.

The two nations will further enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation in education, scientific research, health, infrastructure construction, mining and agriculture, the statement said.

