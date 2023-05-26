China, DR Congo to consolidate mining cooperation -joint statement

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will regularly evaluate mining cooperation and consolidate relevant cooperation in the long-term and mutual interests of both countries, according to a joint statement reported by Chinese state media on Friday.

The two nations will further enhance bilateral relations and expand cooperation in education, scientific research, health, infrastructure construction, mining and agriculture, the statement said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom;)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.