China doubles EV charging points in 2022 to 5.2 million - NEA

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) -

China doubled the number of the country's charging points for electric vehicles (EV) to 5.2 million in 2022 over 2021, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday

Of the total, private charging points reached 3.4 million, up by more than 1.9 million over 2021, while public charging points increased by 650,000 to 1.8 million, the agency said

More than 3,000 companies invest and operate these EV charging facilities, with 17 of the firms each running more than 10,000 points

Power consumption for EV charging last year totalled 40 billion kilowatt hours, up 85% on the year, NEA said

China Passenger Car Association expects sales of new energy cars, mainly EVs, to hit 8.5 million units in 2023, accounting for 36% of total new car sales

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by Mark Potter)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.