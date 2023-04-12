China doubles down on coal ahead of potential summer blackouts

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 12, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley and Albee Zhang for Reuters ->

Recasts story, provides further comments from officials

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - China plans to accelerate the approval of new coal mines and fast track the construction of already approved mines to support its baseload energy supply during demand spikes, Liang Changxin, an official from the National Energy Administration (NEA), said on Wednesday.

Peak energy demand is expected to exceed 1.36 billion kilowatts this summer, representing a "significant increase on last year", Liang added.

Some provinces could face power cuts this summer as a result, the NEA official warned.

China's energy consumption typically spikes in the summer months due to household demand for air conditioning.

This, combined with a related slump in power from hydro sources due to low rainfall, led to a wave of blackouts across southwest China last year.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the role of coal as a "ballast stone" in the energy mix amid a , even as the country attempts to transition toward a greener, renewables-led power system.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Albee Zhang; editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.