China Dongxiang to Review Interim Results and Dividend

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 27, 2024, where they will review and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider declaring an interim dividend for the 2024/2025 period. This meeting could influence the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate the outcomes.

For further insights into HK:3818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.