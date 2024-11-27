China Dongxiang Declares Interim Special Dividend

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced a special interim dividend of RMB 0.007 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with payments to be made in Hong Kong dollars on December 24, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and shareholder return strategy. Interested investors should note the ex-dividend date of December 9, 2024, for entitlement.

