News & Insights

Stocks
CDGXF

China Dongxiang Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

November 27, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.007 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.0076 per share, with a payment date set for December 24, 2024. This announcement may interest investors looking at dividend opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:3818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDGXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.