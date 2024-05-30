China Dongxiang Announces Distributor Changes

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced an update on its continuing connected transactions, revealing a shift in distribution and sales strategy for its sport-related products. The company is transitioning from Mai Sheng Yue He to Beijing Yi Jing Yi Dong and Beijing Jun Ling, as the new distributors under their existing framework agreements. These changes are set to take place from April 2024, with all other terms of the agreements remaining unchanged.

For further insights into HK:3818 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.